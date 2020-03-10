“I lit it on fire” Spokane arson suspect says she’s not sorry

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman in jail for first-degree arson says she lit her own apartment on fire because she was mad at her neighbors.

Natalia Hensz, 23, told 4 News Now she doesn’t have any regrets, either.

The fire broke out March 6 around 10 a.m. at the Cedar Terrace Apartments at 1405 West 8th Avenue on Spokane’s lower south hill. People and pets raced to evacuate the three story building.

“Honestly, I grabbed my dog and then I grabbed all my weed and I just ran outside,” said tenant Braedan Truitt. “The fire department kicked open the door and then right as the door opened, smoke just came out everywhere.”

Truitt and other tenants were surprised to hear the fire was no accident.

“I lit it on fire,” Hensz told 4 News Now during a jailhouse interview. “I got pissed off at my neighbors.”

Hensz wouldn’t say why she was so upset.

“I just lit a trash can on fire and set it underneath the sink,” Hensz said.

The fire risked the safety of several tenants. Truitt said some of his neighbors have young kids, others are elderly and disabled.

Hensz said she doesn’t feel sorry for starting the fire.

“I don’t think it was going to kill someone. I know for a fact that I wasn’t going to hurt or kill someone,” she said.

Witnesses told police they Hensz across the street, laughing as she watched the smoke. Another witness saw her leave the area with several duffel bags. She was arrested the next morning when she crashed a stolen car into several fences in west central Spokane. Police say she pulled a knife on two victims.

“They started throwing rocks at me, they’re bigger than me, so what do you expect? I mean yeah, I’m going to pull that knife, that’s my life right there,” Hensz said.

She’s being held on a $20,000 bond and facing several charges including first-degree arson, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit-and-run and drug possession.

Hensz said she doesn’t regret anything she did.

“No, why would I regret doing any of this? They [her neighbors] needed to be put on blast for a reason.”

First-degree arson is a Class A felony. If convicted, Hensz could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Although, with no injuries in the fire, she most likely would serve less than 5 years if found guilty.

