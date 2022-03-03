‘I know what is war’: Ukrainian coffee shop owner raising money for his home country

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash.– The crisis in Ukraine has people across the world, including right here in the Inland Northwest, doing what they can to give their support.

For the owner of Cedar Coffee in Spokane, it’s personal. Igor Yorke fled the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014 and moved his family to America.

“I know what is war, it was 2014. But now it is more and more worse. And I thought what or how can I help my nation in Ukraine,” Yorke said.

Now, he’s doing his part to help the country he grew up in.

Yorke is planning to donate 100-percent of his profits on Saturday to help Ukraine. They’re open from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm.

“American and Ukrainian is same,” he said. “Americans fought for freedom 200 years ago, we’re fighting right now.”

People have already started dropping by with donations.

Businesses across Spokane are raising money for the crisis in Ukraine. Lucky Lady Bread Company is donating 100 percent of the proceeds today to an organization helping on the frontlines of the crisis. It’s her largest bake yet today. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/DmbfCwbxlW — Rania Kaur KXLY (@RaniaKaur) March 2, 2022

Cedar Coffee isn’t the only Inland Northwest business raising money to help in Ukraine.

Lucky Lady Bread Company is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from Wednesday to help support the World Central Kitchen. helping on the frontlines of the crisis. Stacie Kearney, the owner said this was her biggest bake yet.

“I really love feeding people and so I can’t imagine the refugees crossing the border and not having something to eat, it really breaks my heart,” she said. “And in my small way, I’m adding to the collective good.”

On Sunday, the owner will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds of her cottage loaf. Pre-orders start tomorrow on her website.

Malvagio’s Restaurant in Coeur d’Alene announced every purchase of their Borscht, as well as 10-percent of any order, will get donated this week. They are also offering gift cards to those interested.

