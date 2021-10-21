“I hope that I can stand on the foundation that I have built,” Jake Dickert takes over WSU football program

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — It’s not a situation any coach wants to be in, taking over for a coach that hired you in the middle of a season, but Jake Dickert is ready for the challenge at Washington State University.

After the University fired Nick Rolovich and four assistant coaches for not meeting the Governors vaccine mandate, they turned to defensive coordinator Jake Dickert to act as head coach the rest of the 2021 season.

Dickert has been coaching the defense this season and that unit has been noticeably better than years past. He said in a press conference Tuesday he will continue to act as the DC moving forward.

The team is five coaches short of a normal working staff and they said they are working on bringing in more coaches to fill out the team, but for now, they are having to scramble ahead of Saturday’s matchup with BYU.

The Cougars have won their last three games and are still alive in the hopes of a Bowl game, and even the Pac-12 north title.

Washington State will host BYU Saturday at 12:30pm.

