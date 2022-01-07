‘I hope I did right by him’: Mother of boy killed in Freeman shooting breaks her silence

SPOKANE, Wash. – Four and a half years of waiting.

Ami Strahan dealt with something no parent should have to: losing their child.

Ami’s son Sam was killed in a school shooting at Freeman High School in September 2017. For the past four years, Ami and the families of students who were there that fateful day have been waiting for a resolution.

On Thursday, the school shooter, Caleb Sharpe, pleaded guilty to Sam’s murder. Sharpe, who was just 15 at the time of the shooting, also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the injuries he caused to three other girls at the school.

“It’s been four and a half years of waiting,” Ami said. “And yesterday, just maybe, it kind of quelled something in me so that I could finally rest.”

For the first time since the shooting, Ami tells her family’s story.

