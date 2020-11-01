‘I have not resigned’: Lutz hires lawyer to fight ‘troubling’ calls for his departure

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dr. Bob Lutz broke his silence on Saturday to confirm he has not resigned, and has hired a lawyer to fight what he’s calling a “troubling” request for his departure from the Spokane Regional Health District.

The statement from Lutz reads:

“In light of the recent events surrounding my employment with the Spokane Regional Health District, I have hired attorney Bryce Wilcox from Lee & Hayes. To be clear, I have not resigned. I maintain a strong desire to continue working to promote the health and safety of the citizens of Spokane County and this region. The manner, timing, and motivation underlying the request I resign is troubling, and I have hired Mr. Wilcox to assist me in pursuing all available legal remedies should the SRHD’s Board decide to terminate my employment. Like everyone else, I am now in limbo and am awaiting word from the Board regarding my employment status. Further information will be forthcoming after I hear from the Board.”

Lutz remained silent on Friday, when Administrative Officer Amelia Clark announced she had specifically asked for his resignation. Clark did not give specifics at the time, other than citing a “personnel” issue.

That evening, City Council President Breean Beggs clarified, if board members with the Spokane Regional Health District wish to terminate Lutz, they must first hold a scheduled meeting that members of the community could witness.

