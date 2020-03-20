‘I have no plans to close it down’: N. Idaho restaurant still taking reservations, despite COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Kyle Simchuk

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — A Kootenai County man in his 60s is the first to test positive for COVID-19 in North Idaho.

The Panhandle Health District says the patient is doing very well and recovering in self isolation in a different state.

Officials are asking people to stay away from bars and restaurants for the time being. Not everyone is taking that advice.

“There is no need to panic,” said Lori Whalen, director of the Panhandle Health District.

“We are not in a crisis mode and I can not stress that enough,” said Chief Chris Way with Kootenai County EMS.

Officials in North Idaho are trying to avoid a crisis- asking people to follow President Trump’s advice to stay inside for 15 days to slow the spread.

“Avoid social gatherings of more than 10,” said Whalen. “Avoid eating and drinking in bars and restaurants.”

Those places are closed in Spokane, and only serve food to go. Several businesses in downtown Coeur d’Alene have voluntarily shut down for the time being.

The New York City Piano Bar isn’t one of them.

“I have no plans to close it down,” said owner Dan Schnatter.

Schnatter is still serving customers in his piano bar, and says he’s still getting reservations from people in Spokane.

“We sanitize things all throughout the night, everything is bleached before, after,” said Schnatter.

President Trump this week asked Americans to limit public gatherings to 10 people. In Post Falls, restaurants like The Oval Office and The White House were filled with customers.

Panhandle health officials are preparing for COVID-19 to stick around during the summer months, when tourists take over Coeur d’Alene.

Schnatter says if he’s forced to close his bar in the future, he has a backup plan. He just finished building his deli stand at the entrance. It’s for takeout orders.

