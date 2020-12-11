‘I have never seen the suffering that I saw in my Uncle Rockey’: Spokane woman urges precautions after uncle’s COVID death

BONNER’S FERRY, Idaho — A Spokane woman is urging people to take COVID-19 seriously, after watching her developmentally delayed uncle die from the virus earlier this week.

Mikkel Becker posted a nearly 20-minute video on Facebook, sharing the story of her uncle’s suffering.

Rockey Burkholder was 72 years old.

The video was shared by Becker’s father Dr. Marty Becker, who is a nationally-known veterinarian who practices in North Idaho.

“What I want most for my birthday is to be able to spread this message about Rockey and his story and the importance of masking up and social distancing,” Mikkel Becker said. “Truly, I have never, ever seen the suffering in anyone that I saw in my Uncle Rockey.”

Becker said Rockey but functioned more as a six-year old child.

She was able to Facetime into the hospital room as Rocky died in the ICU.

Becker said it was hard to watch, but felt like she had to see it so that she could share the story of the reality her uncle faced at the end of his life.

“It is not a normal death, it is not like the flu, it is not,” Becker said through tears.

Becker said when you see that kind of suffering, you realize this is something no one should have to go through.

“Being careful of COVID and taking those precautions, it’s not a religion, it’s not a political stance, this is a virus, it’s something really real and it’s causing unbelievable suffering.”

Becker said she will “stay home, skip that party, whatever it takes” to ensure her safety and the safety of her family.

Dr. Becker shared his story of Rockey’s death on Facebook as well. He was able to be with him when he died.

He said the staff at Bonner County General Hospital allowed some members of the family in the room as Rockey passed, including Rockey’s mom. He said about 20 minutes before Rockey died, a nurse read Rockey all the cards that had been sent to him.

