'I don't think there's an easy win here': Mead wants feedback on masks in school, despite state requirement

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee said all students and staff need to wear masks in school again. He says districts have to comply, or state funding will be withheld. However, Mead School District is still asking families for their feedback in this controversial conversation.

“I don’t think there’s an easy win here,” said teacher Ryan Campbell. “There’s going to be people on both sides of this issue.”

Ryan thinks masks are needed to keep people safe and protect the most vulnerable, but his mom isn’t on board. She believes kids don’t need to have the pressure of wearing masks in school.

“I think it’s an over reach from the state and the governor that has mandated that we put masks on children,” Kathy Campbell said. “I think it’s an over reach.”

If mom and son have differing views, the amount of other opinions from families in the district is even greater. Mead sent out a link to families asking for their perspective on this statewide mandate. They asked if parents would keep their kids in the district if they’re required to wear masks, and whether or not they think masks should be mandated.

So far, the district’s received 2,500 responses out of over 10,000 students. They say 73 percent of their families oppose a mask mandate and only 27 percent want to see masks required. In an email sent to families, they say they’re going to take these findings to local, health and state leaders to advocate for their students. However, you didn’t have to prove you were a Mead parent to take the survey.

While both Kathy and Ryan aren’t sure how to address this situation, they’re both thankful the district’s reaching out to families. That communication was one of the reasons Kathy raised her four kids in the Mead School District.

“I appreciate the Mead School District for getting out in the community and finding out what our views are,” she said.

“I think parent feedback and understanding the community is a hallmark of quality education, and getting the parent feedback is essential,” Ryan said.

Mead hasn’t always listened to local government and health officials when it comes to keeping kids in school. They were one of the first districts to get students back to in-person learning last fall. The district declined to comment on their goals moving forward for masking for this piece.

