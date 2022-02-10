‘I did my job that day’: Bus driver who took Caleb Shape to school shares impact statement

SPOKANE, Wash.- The bus driver who took Caleb Shape to school on the day he opened fire shared her victim impact statement on Wednesday.

Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017, killing fellow student, Sam Strahan, and injuring three others. The judge is hearing their statements before sentencing Sharpe who plead guilty to charges in January.

The bus driver who transported Sharpe and the other kids that day said the months to follow were like nothing she’s ever experienced before. She says parents, community members, and staff questioned her ability to keep their kids safe on the bus.

She recalled sitting in the high school gym for a community meeting and being referred to as “that bus driver.”

“Did these parents think I would in any way jeopardize their children’s safety? I wanted to stand up in that gym and tell everyone that I did my job that day I got their kids safely to school. I patiently enforced the rules that morning in making him put his bag in the cargo department,” she said.

Parent and other Freeman High School employees also shared emotional testimony.

“As human kind security was eroded a little bit more. We at Freeman became another statistic,” Freeman School District employee Ann Jurcevich said in a statement.

Everyone has highlighted the pain and trauma caused by Sharpe’s actions that day.

Parents say even if their child came home after the shooting their lives have been impacted.

“My life is tragically altered. I hope you can see how far and wide. the pain that Caleb Sharpe has caused in so many ways,” a parent said.

As kids and staff entered school that September day they had no idea it would change so many lives forever.

“I’m heartbroken for the loss and innocence of our children and the community. heartbroken for the pain and trauma that Jordan, Emma, and Gracie that their families have gone through. and heartbroken for Amy and her family that have endured so much,” a parent said.

Victims are asking the judge to give Sharpe the maximum sentence allowed.

