‘I couldn’t wait to get that shot’: WA agriculture workers find relief in COVID-19 vaccine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Agriculture workers harvest our food in some tight spaces.

The Washington Asparagus Commission said there are times where more than 80 people can be packed into a shed at times packing asparagus.

“We cannot pack asparagus and social distance,” Executive Director Alan Schreiber said.

Schreiber said Washington opened up vaccine eligibility to him and his workers at the perfect time as harvest season is just a couple weeks away.

“They’re gonna be working seven days a week, and when we’re in the packing shed, we’re gonna have all those people in there,” Schreiber said.

They’re still masking up and trying to distance from each other.

But, now they can do that job with slightly less worry.

“I couldn’t wait to get that shot, and now it’s like I can’t wait to get the second shot,” Schreiber said.

It was a no brainer for him, but he had to sit down with his entire team to discuss how they feel about it.

Schreiber said a majority of his workers are Hispanic, and minorities have historically struggled to trust these vaccines and public health in general.

“Basically, they said if you get a shot, we’ll get a shot,” Schreiber said. “So we all agreed we’re gonna get the shots, and we all went down the same day to do it.”

All but one of his employees agreed, and he’s still figuring out how to handle that.

“I suppose it’s within my rights to require him to get a vaccine, but I don’t feel in my value system I should require it,” Schreiber said. “It should be a choice.”

