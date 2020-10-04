‘I could only cry’: Spokane Valley homeowner shocked by politically motivated vandalism

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies say a string of vandalism in a Spokane Valley neighborhood appears to be politically motivated. In the past two weeks, garages and at least one car have been spray painted.

Much of the vandalism showed expletive comments about President Trump. One person hit by the vandal(s) was Lois Pearson. She woke up on Sept. 26 to a knock at her door. It was Spokane Valley Police.

“My house had been vandalized,” Pearson said. “There was white paint across the front of my garage.”

Pearson wasn’t alone. On Sept. 18, a homeowner living on E. 37th Avenue told deputies someone had stolen a Trump campaign sign, and spray painted ‘F*** Trump’ on one garage door and ‘BLM’ on the other.

The homeowner also found a sealed glass salsa jar filled with clear liquid on their front porch. Attached to the jar was a handwritten note, which asked, “Do you like ALCOHOL?” and “I like it, the BURN.”

On the night Pearson’s garage was tagged, police found three other victims. ‘F*** Trump’ was found written on another garage door and SUV. Another person had their window spray painted. Pro-Trump yard signs were also destroyed.

“They had taken my American flag and they had chopped up my Trump sign, leaving it there on the grass,” Pearson said. “It was a big shock.”

Through the shock came a sense of calm thanks to her neighbors.

“There were lots of people coming to clean it off,” Pearson explained.

In about an hour, she said the spray paint on her garage door was gone. Her neighbors also replaced her American flag and Trump 2020 banner.

“I’m so grateful to everyone that showed up,” Pearson said.

However, she still reflects on the motivation behind the vandalism. Pearson said she would have liked to sit down with the person before the vandalism happened.

“I would love to talk one-on-one with them, hear their story,” she said. “You can still have your opinion. I’m not going to try to sway you.”

She said if the person is caught, she would still be interested in talking to them. Until then, Pearson said she’s thankful for what came out of the situation.

“It has turned out to a big blessing,” she said.

Near one home, a camera was able to capture surveillance footage of a man approaching a front door on Union Court. The man is described as possibly white, around 6’0″ tall and 140 pounds. He appears to be wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

Deputies still aren’t sure if that man is responsible for all the damage in the area. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

