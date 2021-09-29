‘I believe in it’: Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots now available in Inland Northwest

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash — The Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot is available for those it was approved for.

If you fall into these groups, you can get the booster:

You’re 65 and older

A resident of long-term care facilities

You’re 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

You’re 18-49 with underlying medical conditions (case-to-case basis)

You have an increased risk of exposure due to work environment

It’s been six months since your second Pfizer COVID-19 dose.

Sandra White, a program assistant at the Hillyard Senior Center, was waiting for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to be approved.

“I wanted to be the first in line, cause I believe in it,” she said. “My job is to service the seniors here and to protect them, as well as myself and so I got my booster shot last night.”

Safeway is one of many places administering the booster shot.

“We’ve got thousands of doses available within the greater Spokane area to administer them to anyone who would like it,” said Robert Queen, District Pharmacy Manager for Safeway.

They’ve given around 2,000 doses a week of the booster shot across the Inland Northwest.

“Our pharmacies across both the Spokane and the Coeur D’Alene communities are very busy so what I would share with you, particularly during this time period is that wait times might be slightly longer than what you’re accustomed to,” he said.

To make an appointment, you can either go online or just walk up to the pharmacy. You do need your vaccine card. The entire process from filling out the questionnaire to waiting 15 minutes afterward takes less than half an hour if the pharmacy isn’t busy.

“Our teams are accustomed to this, and they’re ready to provide this service to you right now,” Queen said. “If you’re in our stores and you’re available and want to get the booster, please come by and any of our pharmacies and we’ll get that process started for you.”

You can even get it with your flu shot.

“It’s going to result in increased immunization levels throughout our community which is exactly what we’d like to see during this time of the year,” he said.

