‘I believe assistance should be more targeted’: Rep. McMorris Rodgers on why voted against bigger stimulus checks

WASHINGTON, DC — One day after bucking President Trump and voting against larger stimulus checks for Americans dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers defended her vote, saying she believes assistance should be more targeted to those who need it.

Rep. McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) was one of 134 representatives to vote against raising the second stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. The smaller amount was in the original plan, but President Trump urged Congress to raise the payouts before signing the bill over the weekend.

The motion to raise the payments passed the House of Representatives; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote in that chamber Tuesday.

Of the 134 nay votes, 130 were Republicans.

Rep. McMorris Rodgers sent a statement to 4 News Now on her decision to vote against the larger payout.

“This year, I have supported trillions in emergency relief and assistance for those hurt by the COVID-19 crisis and resulting economic shutdowns. That includes this month’s bipartisan agreement with increased unemployment assistance, aid to farmers and ranchers, reimbursements for our health care providers, support for small businesses and their employees, and additional direct payments to Eastern Washington families. Unfortunately, the CASH Act would add $464 billion to our national debt. I believe assistance should be more targeted. In addition, this bill failed to include the spending reductions that President Trump called for. As I’ve repeatedly urged Governor Inslee to do, the best and most effective way to help families and restore our way of life is to reopen our economy and safely get people back to work. That’s what I am committed to.” –Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05)

Both Congressmen from Idaho also voted against raising the payment.

Rep. McMorris Rodgers’ vote was rebuked by critics, including Washington Commerce Secretary Lisa Brown, who tweeted “After 16 years, she climbs the party ladder and has lost touch with eastern Washington.”

Not a surprising vote by @cathymcmorris but awful. That money would mean so much to families, and the $$ would circulate to businesses and support local economies. After 16 years she climbs the party ladder and has lost touch with eastern Washington. https://t.co/jFXWbyd6GE — Lisa Brown (@lisa4progress) December 29, 2020

