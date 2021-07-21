‘I am extremely disappointed’; Gov. Inslee critical of White House decision to keep borders closed

by Connor Sarles

Rachel La Corte Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks to reporters outside of the governor's mansion on the Capitol campus Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. Inslee held the outdoor news conference to urge people to get vaccinated and to socialize and conduct business outside as much as possible to help slow further the spread of COVID-19.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee issued a statement Wednesday critical of the Biden Administration’s decision to keep the U.S. borders closed for another month.

Canada announced earlier this week they will open their side of the U.S.-Canada border on August 9, but the Biden Administration announced they will restrict non-essential travel on the northern and southern borders through at least August 21.

Inslee’s statement reads as follows:

“I am extremely disappointed by the federal government’s announcement today that the U.S. border with Canada will remain closed through at least August 21. This continued closure will result in continued hardship for Washingtonians living in border communities, including in Point Roberts.

“As I have expressed repeatedly in communications with the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, the time has come to at least partially reopen the U.S.-Canada border, and I will continue to advocate for relief for border communities in Washington state.”

