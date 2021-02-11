I-90 westbound to temporarily close Wednesday at Snoqualmie Pass summit

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A portion of I-90 will close at the Snoqualmie Pass summit for a short period of time Wednesday while crews work to remove the wreckage an earlier crash.

Westbound lanes will close at mile post 52 beginning at 4:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The closure should last roughly two hours.

CLOSURE ALERT: I-90 westbound will close at the summit (MP 52) at 4:30 today to remove vehicles from an earlier collision. The closure will last approx. 2 hours. @wspd2pio — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 10, 2021

