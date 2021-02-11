I-90 westbound to temporarily close Wednesday at Snoqualmie Pass summit
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A portion of I-90 will close at the Snoqualmie Pass summit for a short period of time Wednesday while crews work to remove the wreckage an earlier crash.
Westbound lanes will close at mile post 52 beginning at 4:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The closure should last roughly two hours.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.