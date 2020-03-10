Westbound I-90 lane closed as crews clear gravel spill near Argonne
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews closed the right lane of westbound I-90 to clean a gravel spill near the Argonne exit Tuesday morning.
The Argonne Road westbound freeway on-ramp was also closed starting at 10:02 a.m.
All westbound I-90 lanes were closed by 10:30 a.m.
Crews expect to completely finish cleaning around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
