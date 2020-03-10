Westbound I-90 lane closed as crews clear gravel spill near Argonne

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews closed the right lane of westbound I-90 to clean a gravel spill near the Argonne exit Tuesday morning.

The Argonne Road westbound freeway on-ramp was also closed starting at 10:02 a.m.

Updated: Right lane closed for gravel debris cleanup on I-90 WB at milepost 287 near MP Marker 287, in Spokane Valley. The Argonne Road WB freeway on ramp is also closed. Beginning at 10:02 am on March 10, 2020 until about 11:30 am. — Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) March 10, 2020

All westbound I-90 lanes were closed by 10:30 a.m.

Updated: All WB lanes closed for gravel debris cleanup on I-90 WB at milepost 287 near MP Marker 287, in Spokane Valley. The Argonne Road WB freeway on ramp is also closed. Beginning at 10:02 am on March 10, 2020 until about 11:30 am. — Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) March 10, 2020

Crews expect to completely finish cleaning around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Variable message boards are activated due to a gravel spill in the right lane of I-90 near the Argonne exit. Please use caution, crews are enroute to clean the gravel. Use caution through the area. pic.twitter.com/XiM3UK8YWn — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 10, 2020

