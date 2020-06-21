I-90 to be repaved across parts of Spokane, Spokane Valley

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Spokane road construction alerts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A two-and-a-half mile stretch of I-90 will be getting repaved this week, causing delays for late-night travelers.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the project will repave the freeway from the Sprague interchange to the Argonne interchange, and crews will be working from 7 p.m.–6 a.m. through Thursday night.

WSDOT says to expect delays when driving at night.

Heads up late night travelers – new night project on I-90 through Spokane & Spokane Valley begins Sunday night. Crews will be working 7pm-6am, Sun – Thurs to repave I-90 between the Sprague interchange and the Argonne interchange. Expect delays at night. pic.twitter.com/Tki3ahNR2z — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 19, 2020

