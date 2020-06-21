I-90 to be repaved across parts of Spokane, Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A two-and-a-half mile stretch of I-90 will be getting repaved this week, causing delays for late-night travelers.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says the project will repave the freeway from the Sprague interchange to the Argonne interchange, and crews will be working from 7 p.m.–6 a.m. through Thursday night.
WSDOT says to expect delays when driving at night.
