I-90 paving near Ritzville now moving to nights

by Vincent Saglimbeni

RITZVILLE, Wash. — If you had troubles getting through I-90 near Ritzville, there is good news: that paving work that slowed down traffic will now be moved overnight.

Additional travel time is recommended for travelers heading in either direction of I-90 between the Tokio interchange and the east of the Lincoln County line.

Single lane closure was used on a 24-hour period last week due to the heat, in efforts to cool the pavement and prevent asphalt damage. Travel times were getting pushed higher and higher, which prompted the switch to night work, which starts Tuesday.

Crews will work from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Work will be continued at night the following week, with the project’s expected finish date being July 30. Work on the project began today.

