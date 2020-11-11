I-90 closed in both directions on Snoqualmie Pass for multiple spin outs

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A portion of I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass is currently closed as troopers respond multiple spin outs.

The road is closed going both directions from milepost 34 near North Bend to milepost 106 near Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

FYI – Snoqualmie Pass/I-90 is now closed both directions from North Bend to near Ellensburg. No ETA to reopen at this time. https://t.co/Ciybb0XNyr — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 11, 2020

