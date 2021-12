All lanes of I-90 reopen near Evergreen

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 have reopened near Evergreen Rd.

Authorities temporarily closed down the freeway on Tuesday as they helped a person in crisis.

They said that person has been taken into custody.

