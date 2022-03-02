I-90 American Freedom Convoy, supporters make stop near Medical Lake

by Rania Kaur

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash.– What’s being called the I-90 American Freedom Convoy passed through the Inland Northwest on Tuesday.

Truckers and people who wanted to show them their support crowded a parking lot near the Medical Lake exit. It was just one stop on their week-long journey to Washington D.C.

The people who met up Tuesday said they’re not just out to support the Canadian convoy. They said by showing up, they’re ensuring their own medical freedom is protected.

One of the women driving through, Angela Cole, said she’s fighting for the future of the country.

“Really what it is, is not just about the vaccine mandate, it’s not just about masks, it’s not – it’s about where the power lies,” Cole said. “I am an American patriot and I believe that if I don’t fight for our children’s future now, then it might not be what I want it to be in the future for them, so I’m fighting for my children personally and I’m fighting for America.”

The organizer of the convoy, Erin Kranz, said it’s about medical freedom.

“We’re here to support these truckers who are standing up for our constitutional rights that are being stripped away from us,” Kranz said.

The US does not have a federal mandate requiring truckers to be vaccinated. However, Canada does. Truck drivers can’t cross the border without proof of vaccination.

Carol Clouse said she doesn’t want to see that happen here.

“It’s just something we feel strongly about that it’s ending for few, but who’s to say a few weeks down the road, another variant doesn’t come along that they’re going to put the mandates back on us,” Clouse said.

Clouse said she’s fighting for everyone’s freedom.

“We are all Americans, and there are certain rights and freedoms that we have that we want to keep. And bit by bit the government tries to take them away, and we want to prevent that,” Clouse said.

The convoy will be staying in the area overnight. It’ll start its next leg of the journey to Missoula, Montana, at 8:30 in the morning.

