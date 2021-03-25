Hut no.8 resale boutique starting new Creative Class Series on re-styling old clothes

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Hut no. 8 is a locally-owned resale boutique located on Sprague and Sullivan in Spokane Valley.

The store sells women’s gently-used name brand clothing at up to 80% off retail price and they now want to help people learn to be sustainable with clothing.

The goal with this new Creative Class Series is to provide a space for people in the community to connect, create and find new ways to restyle old clothes.

On #GMNW, we’re live at Hut no.8 – a resale boutique in Spokane Valley that buys and sells gently-used women’s clothing from brands like American Eagle, Lululemon and The North Face. The store is starting a new creative class series on reusing and restyling clothes! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/cEODLR6k0v — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 25, 2021

The first class in the series is Reuse & Restyle: Denim, which will take place Sunday, March 28th at 6:30pm.

Pick out some jeans at the store or bring your own and they will guide you through painting, embroidering, and/or distressing them to make a whole new pair of jeans!

The cost is $15 per person and this includes all supplies, snacks, and up to 3 pairs of $5 jeans.

They’re hoping to host a new class every month.

See the event on Facebook for more information and to sign up!

