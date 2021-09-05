Huskies stunned at home by Montana in season opener

by Keith Osso

SEATTLE — The 20th ranked Washington Huskies scored on their first possession of the game and didn’t score again as they fall at home to Montana out of the Big Sky Conference 13-7 at home.

The Huskies started quarterback Dylan Morris ahead of super-recruit Sam Huard and the move didn’t pay off as the Dawgs didn’t do much on offense all day and Morris threw three interceptions.

Next week the Huskies take on Michigan on national television, but they will be doing so as a team with an 0-1 record.

