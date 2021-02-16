Huskies sink the Cougars with a last-second game winner

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN — After a tough first half for the Washington State Cougars, they respond to take their game with the Huskies down to the wire where Marcus Tsohonis knocked down a runner with under 3 seconds remaining to sink the Cougars 65-63 Monday night.

The Cougars came back to tie the game with ten seconds remaining on a drive by Noah Williams, but the Huskies came right back to hit the game winner.

Both teams were playing without their point guards in this game, and for the Cougars that took their leading scorer out of the lineup and it showed with the Cougs scoring just 26 points in the first half and trailed by ten at the break.

Jazz Kunc led the charge for WSU with eleven second-half points as the Cougars were able to tie the game and stay within a basket the rest of the way.

With the loss, the Cougars fall to 5-10 in the Pac-12, they will be home against Cal Thursday night at 7:30.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.