Hungry? Robots on the University of Idaho campus can deliver your food

CREDIT: University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho– Have you ever been hungry on the University of Idaho campus but didn’t want to go get food? There’s now a robot for that!

The fleet of 15 is called Starship. IT will deliver food from Idaho Eats locations like Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels, and Cravings by Joe.

U of I is the first university in the state to use a robot food delivery service. Gonzaga started using robots for food delivery last fall.

Students and employees who are ready to order can open the Starship Food Delivery app and get their grub delivered anywhere on campus. Plus, it works with Idaho Eats meal plans and Dining Dollars can be used to pay.

“We’re thrilled to be the first to welcome the Starship robots to Idaho and the Vandal community,” said Mo Alhabashneh, Idaho Eats Resident District Manager. “This innovative technology will enhance our level of service and make our dining options readily available to all Vandals wherever they find themselves on campus.”

