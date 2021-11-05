Crash in Spokane leaves people without power

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was lights out Thursday night for some people in Spokane.

In Spokane, the number of customers without power was 121 as of 8 p.m. The estimated time to have it back on is 2 a.m.

Avista says a car crash caused the Spokane area outage. Crews are working to get the power back on.

You can check for updates on Avista’s outage map.

There are outages in the Spokane area. We are currently assessing the situation. Visit https://t.co/Sk4z5fQbw0 for updates. — Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) November 5, 2021

