Hundreds vaccinated at Kootenai Co. Fairgrounds on opening day
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Three hundred people were able to get their COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds.
Sharon Clamp and her husband, James, consider themselves some of the lucky ones.
“At exactly 8 a.m. yesterday, I called Panhandle Health and got right through,” said Clamp.
Unfortunately for thousands of others trying to book their appointments, that wasn’t the case.
“We realize that the hotline has received a lot of calls, which has created wait times and the vaccine clinics do fill up,” said Katherine Hoyer with the PHD.
There are roughly 51,000 people in the 65 and up category in North Idaho, but only 3,800 doses available each week through different providers.
“It’s going to take time but we are distributing these doses as quickly as we can,” said Hoyer.
Panhandle Health is urging people to be patient as they continue to roll out the vaccine.
