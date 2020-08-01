Hundreds of Avista customers without power in Spokane Valley

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of Avista customers are without power in Spokane Valley on Saturday.

The largest area affected is near Valley Christian School, where 269 customers are currently without power.

Crews are working to restore power and the cause of the outage is under investigation.

You can check for updates using Avista’s outage map.

