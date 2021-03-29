Hundreds of appointments available for Providence vaccine clinic on Tuesday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

NoSystem images

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of vaccine appointments are still available for Providence’s clinic on Tuesday.

This applies to community members who meet Washington’s current vaccine eligibility, which includes high-risk critical workers, anyone 16 or older who is either pregnant or has a high-risk medical condition, anyone 65 and older, people 50 and older in multigenerational households, healthcare workers, K-12 school staff, childcare workers and people who live or work in long-term care centers.

To book an appointment, confirm your eligibility with Washington Phase Finder and fill out a form, book an appointment on SignUpGenius, and bring a printed copy of your eligibility and consent form to your appointment.

The Providence Medical Park is located at 16528 E Desmet Court in Spokane Valley.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.