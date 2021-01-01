Hundreds gather for annual polar plunge into Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The pandemic and frigid temperatures did not stop a popular New Year’s tradition in North Idaho.

For more than 25 years, families, friends and strangers have taken a leap of faith into the ice-cold water for the annual Lake Coeur d’Alene Polar Plunge.

Many people said the crowd was smaller this year, but that did not stop those attending from having fun.

From astronauts to Santa – everyone was in it together. The Allred Family moved to Coeur d’Alene a week ago from Georgia. They said this was a way for them to “dive” into the local culture.

“We’re from out of town. We’ve never done this before. My kids have never seen snow like this before and so why not start with the Polar Bear Plunge?” said Jason Allred.

Others have made it into a tradition. Tony O’Neill and his family have plunged for the past seven years and they do not plan on stopping anytime soon.

“It’s just a great way to start the year. You dive into the water. It’s a refreshing start to a brand new year. It’s just really exciting and stuff and it just kinda sets the motive for the rest of the year,” O’Neill said.