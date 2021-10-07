Schweitzer’s new Humbird hotel now taking reservations for this winter

SANDPOINT, Idaho– Schweitzer’s newest hotel is about to open its doors.

That’s right, we’re talking about the Humbird.

The 31-unit boutique hotel in the village is set to start welcoming guests this winter. It was originally slated to open in the fall of 2020. However, the pandemic put a pause on construction.

The 66,580 square foot hotel complex will be a ski-in, ski-out property. It will have essential services and slope side accommodations for Schweitzer’s year-round visitors. The location of the new hotel and restaurant anchors Schweitzer’s existing lodging and village shops around a re-engineered village.

Ready to book your room? You can reserve your stay for Jan. 14 next year and beyond online.

You can prepare for winter fun at Schweitzer by checking out the resort’s webite.

