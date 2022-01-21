Human remains identified as Sandpoint man reported missing 26 years ago

by Erin Robinson

BONNER CO., Idaho – The remains of a Sandpoint man reported missing in 1996 have been found.

Daniel Glennon was 32 years old when he went missing. He was last seen in December 1995, though his family did not report him missing until May 1996 after not hearing from him.

A logging crew working in a wooded, undeveloped area off Wrenco Loop Road found the remains on October 27, 2021. Just a few days later, a team of Bonner County Sheriff’s Office detectives, members of the Bonner County Coroner’s Office, and four forensic anthropology students conducted a full excavation of the area.

They found human remains, fragments of clothing, and a .22 caliber revolver located underneath four inches of dirt and debris.

Based on their condition, detectives believed they belonged to Glennon.

Glennon was known to enjoy hiking in the area and told his family he might move out of state for different employment. Over the last several years, crews have searched the area for Glennon, but never had any leads.

Detectives and Coroner Rob Beers were ultimately able to get Glennon’s childhood dental records. On January 13, they were confirmed to be a match.

A preliminary investigation indicates Glennon took his own life.

