Hugo Augustin Aguirre-Ponce

Mr. Hugo Augustin Aguirre-Ponce passed away August 29, 2018 in Spokane Valley Washington.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 4th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 North Pines Rd., Spokane Valley WA.

Funeral Mass is Wednesday, September 5th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2320 North Cedar, Spokane Wa with interment to follow at Pines Cemetery in the Valley.

If you wish to leave a condolence, please email: WeCare@HennesseyValley.com.

