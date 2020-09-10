‘Huge mass of smoke’ from OR, CA wildfires heading toward Spokane

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Dept. of Ecology

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living from the Columbia Basin up to Spokane will wake up to smoke on Friday.

The Washington Department of Ecology said a “huge mass of smoke” from the wildfires burning in Oregon and California has been building up off the coast and is now headed east.

The smoke will drop air quality into the unhealthy range, or possibly even worse, according to the DOE.

Hundreds of thousands of acres have been burning across Washington since the beginning of the week, but the majority of the smoke has stuck near the Cascades.

When the smoke does arrive, make sure you are taking the proper steps to avoid damaging health effects from the smoke. Reduce your time outside, avoid physical activity outdoors and wear a mask to filter out harmful air pollutants.

Find the latest information on air quality across the state here.

