HUD awards more than $89M to help homeless Washingtonians

by Will Wixey

SEATTLE, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded more than $89 million to house people experiencing homelessness in Washington.

HUD announced $2.6 billion in FY 2021 Continuum of Care Competition Awards for roughly 7,000 homeless housing and service programs across the United States. Washington will receive $89,289,689 for 199 different projects.

The funds will help individuals and families experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing with access to supportive services.

"HUD is proud to support our partners in the Northwest who are making an impact to end homelessness in our communities," said HUD Regional Administrator Margaret Solle Salazar. "These resources will open the doors to long-term housing stability for thousands of families in our region and will help build an equitable recovery from this time of crisis." The Continuum of Care program is the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing programs. HUD's mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. You can view where the awards will specifically go in Washington here.

