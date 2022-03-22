HUD awards $4.3 million to help people experiencing homelessness in Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash.– Millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will help people in the Spokane area experiencing homelessness.

HUD announced $4.3 million in Continuum of Care Competition Awards will go towards supporting homeless housing and service programs. The federal grants will give funds to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing with access to supportive services. The goal is to create long-term stability.

“These funds are deeply appreciated and go a long way toward assisting regional partners in the fight against homelessness,” said Director of the City’s Community Housing and Human Services Department Jenn Cerecedes.

CHHS applied for the funding last fall on behalf of the regional Continuum of Care.

The Continuum of Care program is designed to get the entire community involved with ending homelessness. It’s the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing programs for people experiencing it.

The awards include funds for domestic violence support projects.

Here’s a look at where the funds are going:

Volunteers of America, $1,539,214

Catholic Charities, $1,447,301

YWCA, $663,967

City of Spokane, $418,456

SNAP, $264,921

You can find more information on the HUD website.

Right now, the City of Spokane wants feedback about where to add a new homeless shelter. City leaders have been searching for months and say people keep shooting down possible locations.

The City of Spokane will accept feedback through March 24. You can share your thoughts and ideas here.

