HUB Sports Center provides P.E., academic programs to supplement virtual learning

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Do your kids need a place to have fun and experience hands-on learning during the virtual school year?

The HUB Sports Center might just be the place.

They’re offering a variety of programs students and families this fall to make the school year feel a little more normal.

The HUB says it’s always been about positively impacting the community.

And usually, it’s through sports programs.

But now, the Center is expanding to meet the needs of schools in the area.

Monday through Thursday, the HUB has an after-school program for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade.

It’s a safe space for them to get active, hang out and play games while 30 minutes each day is devoted to studying and homework.

This is open to students from any school district and students will be placed in groups of 10 with one teacher.

After speaking with area schools, the HUB found that P.E. and recreation was something students could be lacking in the virtual school year and decided to help out.

“We love interacting with our community, especially with our youth,” said Executive Director of the HUB Sports Center Phil Champlain. “So these are great ways for us to continue to do that while we’re limited on the sporting activities we can provide.”

And this isn’t all the HUB is doing this fall.

This October, the HUB will be providing project-based STEM learning opportunities through STEM camps.

Another program starting up soon is a reading program where employees of local businesses can sign up to read to students virtually.

“It’s a way for businesses to give back to the schools as well, give the kids another voice in the classroom, give that teacher maybe a little bit of respite during the day,” said Champlain.

You can register your student for the after-school program now which is from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The STEM camps, which start in October, are open for pre-registration.

In addition to these programs, the HUB will also have drive-in movie nights every Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for families to do something fun together at the end of the week.

For more information on upcoming events and programs, see the calendar on the HUB Sports Center website.

