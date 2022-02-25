How you can talk to your kids about the crisis in Ukraine

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash.– Your kids will most likely come across the news about Ukraine and Russia. There are already a lot of videos being shared on social media.

It can be a difficult topic to understand.

We talked to Jessica Kaluza, a marriage and family therapist with Renewed Stories Counseling, who gave us tips you can use to explain this historic moment to your children and what’s unfolding online.

Here’s what she said to do:

It’s important to validate your kids’ fears and feelings

Talk things out with them about the crisis in Ukraine

They may have a lot of questions. If you don’t know the answer, you can look them up together

Reminds kids that there are good people out there who are doing good things to help

Limit the amount of time they spend on social media or watching TV– especially younger kids

If your child really needs help, reach out and ask for help from a professional.

