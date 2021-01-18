How you can honor Martin Luther King, Jr. safely this year

Erin Robinson by Olivia Roberts

CHICK HARRITY Dr. Martin Luther King speaks March 25, 1967, at the Chicago peace march. (AP Photo/Chick Harrity)

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is no march to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Spokane this year, but there are still plenty of ways to honor Dr. King.

The City of Spokane and the MLK Jr. Family Outreach Center have put together a list of service opportunities. There are both virtual and in-person options. You can also sign up for volunteer and service opportunities HERE.

The MLK Jr. Family Outreach Center has also created a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Book List for the kids in your household. Most of the books are available for checkout at the Spokane Public Library.

In honor of MLK Day, author Odell Bizzell will share his thoughts on what Dr. King would be teaching in 2021. The event is hosted by Whitworth University and begins at 6:00 p.m. You can watch the discussion HERE.

