How you can help Ukraine from the Inland Northwest

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. – People and businesses across the Inland Northwest are being moved to help people displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They are calling on others to join them in raising money or donating goods to directly to refugees and those staying on the ground to fight.

Here is how you can help:

Indaba Coffee

Indaba is helping CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund in their goal to reach 4 million with immediate aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits and cash assistance.

Stop by any Indaba location on Friday, March 4 and 10 percent of sales will go directly to CARE.

1425 W Broadway, Spokane

1315 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane

518 W Riverside Ave, Spokane

8360 W Gage Blvd, Ste E, Kennewick

Cedar Coffee

Owner Igor Yorke fled the Russo-Ukrainian war to America in 2014. He now wants to help the country he grew up in and will donate 100 percent of his Saturday profits to help Ukraine.

Cedar Coffee is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

701 N Monroe St, Spokane

RELATED: ‘I know what is war’: Ukrainian coffee shop owner raising money for his home country

MUV Fitness

The owners of MUV Fitness are donating thousands to relief efforts and hope others will join them.

They will be collecting donations at all MUV locations through the month of March. Anyone is invited to stop by and donate.

A small percentage of each new member’s enrollment fee, as well as proceeds from paid passes and guest fees, will also go directly to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

RELATED: MUV Fitness teaming up with Ukrainian Red Cross to provide relief

Malvagio’s

Every purchase of their Borscht, as well as 10 percent of any order, will be donated directly to Ukrainian relief efforts. They are also offering gift cards to those interested.

4055 N Government Way, Suite 7, Coeur d’Alene

Item Donation

Members of Spokane’s Ukrainian community are gathering physical goods and donations that will get sent overseas.

A full list of needed items can be found here.

Donations can be dropped off at the Bethlehem Slavic Church at 302 W. August on Thursdays and Fridays between 5-7 p.m.

They can also be dropped off to Natasha Yunin at 3918 E 25th Ave in Spokane, to Tanya Wann at 24226 E Maxwell Ave or to Marando’s Restaurant at 11320 E Sprague.

READ: Spokane’s Ukrainian community gathering donations for fleeing refugees, those fighting on the ground

Did we miss one? Let us know by emailing news4@kxly.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.