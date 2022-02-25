How you can help hospitality workers during Inlander Restaurant Week

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Inlander Restaurant Week is underway and as you dine out, you are encouraged to help restaurant workers.

Diners can scan a QR code on menus, which will make a donation to Big Table, a non-profit in Spokane that caters to the needs of hospitality workers. The organization steps in financially to help employees who are in crisis or cannot make ends meet.

Each donation made will be doubled thanks to a match from MultiCare.

“MultiCare is always looking for opportunities to support community and we’re excited to be involved with the Inland Northwest’s long-standing tradition of Restaurant Week,” said Danielle Beaudine, Director of Marketing and Communications for MultiCare.

“One thing that COVID has done is peel back the curtain on what’s going on behind-the-scenes in restaurants. So many folks working in the industry are on the edge of falling behind and being just one or two bills away from potential homelessness,” said Chris Deitz, Big Table’s city director for Spokane.

Learn more about Restaurant Week here and click here for more on Big Table.

