How you can help families impacted by the Ford Corkscrew Fire

Copyright 4 News Now

FORD, Wash.– Hundreds of families have been ordered to evacuate as the Ford Corkscrew fire rages on.

Some of them have gone to the Red Cross shelter set up at Deer Park High School.

Community members say people looking to help can do so by donating things for kids and adults to do. They’re looking for things like board games and puzzles.

You can find more information on the Red Cross website.

As of Tuesday, more than 300 families had been given Level 3 evacuation orders.

The fire ignited on Sunday and has already burned more than 13,000 acres.

LATEST UPDATES: More Level 3 evacuations ordered for Ford Corkscrew Fire, 8 homes burned

RELATED: FEMA authorizes use of federal funds to help with Ford Corkscrew Fire

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.