How to watch the blasting at the new downtown Spokane stadium site

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you were anywhere near the new downtown stadium construction in Spokane, you probably heard some loud booms.

The construction team started rock blasting the area Monday. They’re setting off explosives every 30 minutes or so. It’ll continue into the week.

Crews placed huge mats on top of the rock so the blasts don’t send debris flying all over the place.

Workers will also give the public a heads-up before each blast. There will be five long air-horn signals five minutes before and 10 short air horn signals one minute before the dynamite detonates. This will be followed by one long air horn signal for the all-clear.

If you want to see what’s going on, we have you covered with our Downtown Spokane Stadium cam. You can watch the explosions and the construction live here.

