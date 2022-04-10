How to volunteer during Spokane Gives month

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — During the month of April, the Spokane community is invited to participate in a variety of local volunteering opportunities.

The Spokane Gives initiative promotes the expansion of philanthropy in the community and works to build the network between volunteers and non-profits. The initiative started as a week-long volunteer event in 2014, whereas now the entirety of April is Spokane Gives month!

In partnership with Spokane County United Way, Spokane Gives hopes to inspire more people to help out with local projects. There’s lots of upcoming and ongoing opportunities happening in and around the Spokane area, like the Vitalant Blood Drive and plenty of community cleanup efforts.

VolunteerSpokane.org lists all the volunteering events online and registers a plethora of agencies, volunteers, and service events that contribute to the lasting impact Spokane Gives has on the community.

Find out which opportunities may interest you here.

