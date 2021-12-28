How to use your portable space heater safely

SPOKANE, Wash.– The extremely cold weather hitting the Inland Northwest might have you breaking out the space heater.

Before you plug it in to help make your room toasty, there are some safety tips the National Fire Protection Association has.

Space heater safety checklist:

Buy a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory

Pick a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection

Keep the heater at least three feet away from anything that can burn (including people)

Put the heater on a solid, flat surface

Check to see if the heater has auto shut-off if it tips over

Don’t put them in walkways or block exits with them

Keeps kids away from heaters

Plug it directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord

Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed

The National Fire Protection Association says two in five space heater deaths involve portable electric ones.

