How to tell your loved ones to practice social distancing

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — The people who are most vulnerable to serious illness and death from the coronavirus are those over the age of 60 and those with underlying health conditions.

A huge part of fighting off the coronavirus is social distancing and isolation, but not everyone is doing that.

It could be tough telling parents or other loved ones to stay home, but it’s an important conversation.

It might be hard because they don’t want to hear it, but staying home is right for their safety and yours.

Health officials are learning more and more about the virus every day. They’ve been telling us to do our part, practice social distancing and wash your hands.

“I saw a posting the other day, saying ‘our grandfathers were asked to go to World War II, we’re just being asked to sit on the couch to chill out for a couple months,’ and that’s practical,” said Patricia Butterfield, a public health professional with Washington State University.

Butterfield also owns Winescape Winery, before the Governor ordered the restaurant and business restrictions, she adjusted her winery to have appropriate, safe measures.

She’s asking others to look out for themselves, their family members and just everyone else.

“What we know about any time of communicable disease is that we’re all in this together. We’re all connected, so putting myself at risk is not only putting me at risk, but it puts my customers at Winescape at risk, puts my family members at risk, puts my neighbors at risk and no one wants to do that,” she said. “So, with every trip I take, I’m thinking ‘Is this necessary? Do I need to be doing this? Is there another way?'”

RELATED: A list of Washington grocery stores participating in ‘Senior and At Risk’ shopping hours

For health care workers to be able to do their job, we have to do ours.

“What I’m telling my patients here at Kaiser Permanente, as a physician, I’m going to stay at work for you and I’m asking you to stay at home for me,” said Dr. David Ward, with Kaiser Permanente.

Staying home and practicing social distancing is crucial to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

That’s why schools are closing down and events are being canceled.

“It’s not always the advice we want. Sometimes, it’s very inconvenient, sometimes it’s disruptive. We need to be honest about that, but we need to remember where that comes,” Butterfield said.

For family members, it comes from the heart, asking a loved one to stay home. For health officials, it’s so others can be safe, too.

“There still are things that we need to go out and do, right? You’re going to need some groceries or needed supplies, so it’s a great opportunity to send a designated family member out to get a list of goods,” Ward said.

Ward said to remind your loved ones how much you love them, and how much you want to see them in the future. To be able to see them in the future, we’d have to take the right steps now.

“The most powerful tool that we have to lessen the impact of this disease is a social distancing and staying a part and washing our hands,” Ward said. “That’s why we keep stressing it because it is most powerful thing we can do.”

Governor Jay Inslee stressed again Wednesday that our most vulnerable is the older population and those with underlying health conditions.

The bottom line: If you love someone don’t put them at risk by putting yourself at risk.

RELATED: Inslee announces measures to help renters, workers and small business owners



RELATED: Spokane Regional Health District setting up COVID-19 screening center

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.