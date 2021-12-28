How to stay warm while cutting costs during the arctic blast

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — As frigid temperatures creep into the Inland Northwest, you’re going to spend a lot more time inside your home. It’s the safest place to be, but there are some steps you can take to manage your heating bill during the arctic blast.

Preparation is key, according to the team at Country Homes Power. They help people prep for weather events like this and say it’s important to plan ahead to stay safe.

“You’re either fighting cold weather, or you’re preventing cold weather from getting in your home,” said Garth Selden, who owns Country Homes Power.

He encourages his customers to check their winter resources often.

“Whether it’s a furnace, a fireplace, a pellet stove, a wood stove, you want to just test them and make sure they’re ready to go,” he added.

You can make sure everything is in working condition by:

Checking air filters on furnaces Changing out fuel in generators Make sure your chimney is clean

If you rely on electricity, Selden also suggests investing in a backup power source like a generator or gas-powered fireplace insert.

“We recommend an alternative source of heat in case the grid goes down,” he said.

Avista is working to avoid any power disruptions for customers. They have fleets ready to go and are monitoring the forecast frequently.

“Since the forecast isn’t calling for significant snow or wind, it’s a little more favorable as far as power outages go,” said David Vowels, a Communications Manager with Avista.

Your heating bill will also be more favorable by following these simple steps:

Set your thermostat at 68 degrees. Don’t use ventilation fans in bathrooms and kitchens as much because it lets cold air in. Focus on heating only the rooms you’re actively using.

“You actually use a lot less energy overall by zone heating,” Selden added.

You can zone heat by turning off baseboards in rooms you aren’t using and relying on fireplace inserts to heat rooms you spend a lot of time in. Some inserts can heat around 1,400 square feet.

If you have more questions about your heating bill and ways to curb costs, you can learn more about winter heat usage HERE.

