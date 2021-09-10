How to See A Free Documentary On Suicide Prevention Day

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — There are nearly 130 suicides per day. In Washington, it’s the eighth leading cause of death.

Tomorrow night, “The S Word” documentary will play at the Magic Lantern theatre. Organizers are hopeful that hearing from suicide attempt survivors will start meaningful conversations about mental health in the community.

Keara Peltram is one of the sponsors of the free event and lead facilitator of the Prevent Suicide Spokane Coalition. She’s hoping the film will help people feel more prepared to talk about suicide.

“Practice having that conversation,” she said.

It’s a conversation that can save lives.

“If we are prepared to have that conversation whenever it might come up, then it really has an impact on the outcomes and the positive outcomes,” said Sabrina Votava director of FailSafe for Life.

Tomorrow is National Suicide Prevention Day! Local mental health orgs are sponsoring a *free* screening at Magic Lantern of “The S Word” — a movie of hope from suicide attempt survivors. On @kxly4news, hear about the event and how to keep mental health awareness alive at home. pic.twitter.com/kHocsdXC1G — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) September 9, 2021

The positive outcomes of people reaching out for help and opening up. Votava is a mental health counselor. She says the film lets people know they aren’t alone.

“When we know that someone else has been in that place before, it encourages us to reach out to others to feel less alone, and it bring how we’re feeling out,” she said.

You can look for signs if you think someone you love may be struggling. These include depression and anxiety, not engaging in thing they use to love and disconnecting from friend groups.

“Our kids are just really struggling right now,” Peltram said.

People can overcome these struggles when someone listens and shows they care.

“We want to really give them that hope and that light at the end of the tunnel that recovery is possible,” said Peltram.

Organizers are encouraging anyone who wants to see the free documentary to register online.

READ: Ways to have conversations with your teenagers about suicide

RELATED: More children struggling with mental health as result of pandemic

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.