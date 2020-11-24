How to safely cook a deep-fried turkey this Thanksgiving

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Cooking fires are nationally very common this time of year.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department says, in the Spokane region, cooking fire calls happen three to five times more during the holidays than any other time of year.

This includes fires started with the improper use of a turkey fryer.

The fryer should be on a stable surface that’s not too close to your home or anything flammable, like a concrete surface outside.

First, make sure your turkey fryer is away from anything flammable. Keep it on a flat, stable surface, like a concrete floor! Our setup out here will look a little different because we’re showing you the do’s and don’ts – but we’re safe with fire officials! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/peNE64SnRZ — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) November 24, 2020

Make sure you put enough oil in your turkey fryer, but not too much, depending on your turkey size.

SVFD Fire Marshal Greg Rogers says it helps to fill your fryer with water as a test.

Then, get your oil to the right temperature. Too much oil that’s too hot can spill over and be dangerous.

Putting a frozen turkey in a turkey fryer is also a big mistake. Make sure your turkey is completely thawed out before you cook it.

This is what happens when: 🚫 The oil is too hot

🚫 There’s too much oil in the fryer

🚫 The turkey is partially frozen This further shows why your turkey fryer shouldn’t be too close to your home. But luckily, the fire can be put out and your turkey can be saved! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/4jhN0zBoas — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) November 24, 2020

If you do accidentally start a fire with your turkey fryer, put it out with a fire extinguisher. Do not use water.

For more Thanksgiving cooking safety tips, see this page on the Spokane Valley Fire Dept. website.

