How to report businesses out of compliance with stay home order

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Emergency Coordination Center has set up a reporting line and email for members of the public to use should they find an area business out of compliance with the recent stay home order.

Non-essential businesses who continue to operate as normal are subject to penalties, Governor Jay Inslee said.

Inslee, along with Attorney General Bob Ferguson and state police chiefs, said the focus will remain on education. Businesses found out of compliance will first get a warning, but could have permits or business licenses revoked should they be found violating the order a second time. If the behavior continues, business owners could face civil or criminal charges.

RELATED: Inslee, law enforcement authorities announce measures to enforce stay home order

Concerns about Spokane County businesses should be directed to InlandBizCompliance@spokanecounty.org or 509-477-2684. Reports should include the business name, address and your contact information should follow-up be needed. Reports will then be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agency in Spokane County.

The email and number are a reporting avenue only. You will not be contacted unless additional follow-up is needed.

The ECC asked that the reporting line be used as intended and not for minor complaints about your neighbor.

RELATED: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: A list of local stores participating in senior and at-risk shopping hours

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.